Saif, Triptii to lead 'Kamal Aur Meena'? Director reacts
What's the story
Director Siddharth P Malhotra has responded to reports of Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri being in talks for his upcoming Netflix film, Kamal Aur Meena. The film is a biopic on the legendary actor Meena Kumari and her complex relationship with filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. While reports suggest that Khan and Dimri are in advanced discussions for the roles of Amrohi and Kumari respectively, Malhotra has requested everyone not to treat these unconfirmed casting reports as official.
Director's statement
Malhotra's request to media
Malhotra wrote online, "Absolutely touched and delighted by the love and interest around Kamal Aur Meena. But a humble request to the media: please stop the speculation and unconfirmed reports."
He added that they are currently in pre-production for the film, with contracts being discussed and shoot dates being looked at.
"Unnecessary conjecture doesn't help the film, the actors or the studios involved," he said.
Film details
About the film 'Kamal Aur Meena'
The film, a Netflix original, will delve into the passionate and complicated relationship between Kumari and Amrohi.
Their relationship started with a professional association, which later turned personal and culminated in marriage. However, it was also marked by differences and turbulence.
The film is being produced by Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of Kumari and Amrohi.
Production details
Film is based on real letters and diary notes
Malhotra has also revealed that the film is being developed using extensive source material, including handwritten love letters and diary notes exchanged by Kumari and Amrohi. The story draws from around 2,000 such letters and diary entries.
The film was announced in 2024 under its title Kamal Aur Meena. It was initially expected to be released this year but hasn't gone on the floors yet.