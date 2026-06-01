Saif open to acting with Kareena again, but conditions apply

It's been a long time since Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were last seen together on the big screen. In a recent interview with Variety India, Khan revealed that their absence from joint projects has been intentional. He also discussed the surprising reason behind their decision to decline scripts together and what kind of project could finally reunite them.

Reason 'I think discomfort and conflict lead to good chemistry' Khan explained that the main issue with acting alongside one's spouse is psychological, not logistical. He argued that the very comfort that makes a marriage successful can kill on-screen chemistry. "I think discomfort and conflict lead to good chemistry," he said. "Comfort and ease, especially if I'm more worried about her comfort — that's not a good way to act."

Competition Khan on 'nice off-screen couple coming on screen' Khan was equally candid about the competitive nature of acting. He shared, "I've always felt it's very easy to offer something boring. There's nothing as boring as a nice off-screen couple coming on screen together." He added that he enjoys working with different people during the day and returning home to Kapoor Khan at night, to keep things dynamic and interesting.

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Reunion This is what Khan thinks will work When asked what kind of project could bring them back together, Khan looked to Hollywood for inspiration. He referenced Netflix's hit Murder Mystery franchise, saying, "Husband and wife rekindling the excitement in their marriage through a murder mystery...that was kind of fun." "So maybe there's something out there like that." Despite his conditions, Khan made it clear he holds Kapoor Khan in high regard as a performer.

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