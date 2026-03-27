Sait defends 'Dhurandhar' amid allegations of propaganda, praising Singh's performance
Entertainment
Kubbra Sait is all praise for the spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. She called it a "banging, well-made film" and described Singh's performance as exceptionally good.
While the movie has sparked controversy over its alleged propaganda angle, Sait stood by the film's perspective and said she hasn't watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge yet and is planning to watch it.
Sait lists diverse favorites including 'Soul'
Sait's taste in entertainment is pretty diverse: she enjoys character-driven stories like Nobody Wants This, reality shows such as Love Is Blind, and deep series like Pluribus.
She's also into sci-fi and says her all-time favorite movie is Soul and recommends it as an adult-animated film that's enjoyable to watch with family or a partner.