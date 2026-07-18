'Saiyaara' anniversary: Ahaan, Aneet launch collector's edition vinyl LP
What's the story
Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recently celebrated the first anniversary of their film, Saiyaara, by unveiling a collector's edition vinyl LP at London's Wembley Stadium. Variety India reported that the two-disc set is designed to provide fans with an immersive experience of the film's music and dialogues. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara grossed over ₹570 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Venue choice
Wembley Stadium holds special significance in 'Saiyaara'
The selection of Wembley Stadium as the venue for the vinyl LP launch holds special significance.
In a crucial scene from Saiyaara, Panday's character Krish Kapoor recognizes Padda's Vaani Batra on a giant screen at the stadium.
The film's climax concert sequence also takes place at this iconic location.
Vinyl details
Two-disc set with extensive tracklist
The collector's edition vinyl LP of Saiyaara is a two-disc set.
The first LP features all nine songs from the film's soundtrack, while the second LP offers a more extensive listening experience with 25 tracks.
This includes 16 original background score pieces and nine of the most memorable dialogues from Saiyaara.
Collector's pack
Special diary and bookmarks included
The collector's edition of the Saiyaara vinyl LP also includes a special diary filled with notes from Suri, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Panday, Padda, and music contributors Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil, The Rish, Vishal Mishra, Raj Shekhar, Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon, and John Stewart Eduri.
It also comes with an ink pen inspired by Vaani's notebook in the film and two character bookmarks of Krish and Vaani.
Director's insights
YRF, Suri on 'Saiyaara' vinyl LP
Widhani said, "As we celebrate Saiyaara's first anniversary, we are delighted to mark the occasion with the launch of an exclusive collector's edition vinyl LP."
He added that they wanted to create something fans could own and treasure for years.
Suri emphasized the importance of music in a love story, saying it wouldn't be the same without the songs.
The Saiyaara vinyl LP will be available worldwide.