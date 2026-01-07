Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah reunite for romantic drama
What's the story
Actor Saiyami Kher will soon be seen opposite Gulshan Devaiah in a new project. The duo, who previously worked together in 8am Metro (2023), has sparked interest once again after pictures from the shoot surfaced online. Reportedly, the upcoming project is a short film set against the backdrop of Mumbai and explores unsaid feelings and human connection.
Production details
Short film shot entirely in Mumbai suburbs
The short film was shot entirely in the Mumbai suburbs, with real locations being used to enhance its intimate and lived-in mood. Directed by a new filmmaker, the love drama has been shot in black and white. A source told Mid-Day, "Saiyami and Gulshan share a very organic comfort level, both on and off screen." The shoot began on January 1 and wrapped up on January 5 with a crew of 100 people involved in the production.
Character development
Kher-Devaiah's preparation for the dialogue-light film
The short film is not a sequel to 8am Metro but shares a similar emotional space. "Saiyami and Gulshan spent time working through the characters' internal histories. Because the film relies on minimal dialogue, a lot of the prep was about understanding emotional continuity." "They prepped for two weeks before the shoot," added the source. This will be their third collaboration. While Devaiah recently starred in Kantara: Chapter 1 and Perfect Family, Kher shared she had wrapped up Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.