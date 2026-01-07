Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah reunite for romantic drama

Production details

Short film shot entirely in Mumbai suburbs

The short film was shot entirely in the Mumbai suburbs, with real locations being used to enhance its intimate and lived-in mood. Directed by a new filmmaker, the love drama has been shot in black and white. A source told Mid-Day, "Saiyami and Gulshan share a very organic comfort level, both on and off screen." The shoot began on January 1 and wrapped up on January 5 with a crew of 100 people involved in the production.