What drew Saiyami Kher to 'Pal Bhar Ke Liye'
What's the story
Saiyami Kher, who recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with her latest film Pal Bhar Ke Liye, has opened up about her character. Kher plays a fashion photographer, a role that she has never done before. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she described her character as the most contemporary one she's played to date. The film is directed by Vikram Phadnis.
Role
Kher plays a modern, ambitious girl
Teasing the storyline, Kher said, "The film is about this really ambitious girl who feels she has control over everything in her life and then something happens that completely turns it upside down, and she loses all that control. That's when she realizes how important family is."
"It's a very day-to-day, modern, ambitious girl, very Mumbai-based; I haven't been shown in that light before."
Collaboration insights
Kher on working with Phadnis
Kher praised Phadnis for his meticulousness during the film's post-production.
She said, "He'd been calling me through the edit, showing me every scene, so it almost feels like I've sat through the whole edit myself."
On working with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Viineet Kumar Siingh, she said they both broke stereotypes with their roles in this film.
The project is yet to get an India release date.
Appeal
'The film is very emotional'
In another recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kher spoke about the appeal of Pal Bhar Ke Liye.
"I was so invested in Ghoomer, and it was very difficult for a film to top that role emotionally and physically. But...Pal Bhar Ke Liye really moved me."
"I was very overwhelmed with the narration itself. The film is very emotional, and it made me slow down and think about my life personally and how things can change so quickly."