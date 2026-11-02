Why Saiyami Kher rejected 2 major films after 'Mirzya'
What's the story
In a recent interview with News18, actor Saiyami Kher reflected on her decade-long journey in Bollywood. She revealed that after she finished shooting for Mirzya and before it was released, she was offered two major projects but turned them down because the roles were not substantial. "The brief given to me for them was - teen gaane hai aur hero ke saath do scenes hai. I wasn't even given the scripts," she recalled.
Career choices
Kher prioritized substantial roles over big films
Despite being a newcomer, Kher had no hesitation in rejecting these offers.
"It wasn't very difficult to say no to them. The screen time can be small or big, but my character has to drive the narrative forward," she said.
"I would rather be part of a film where I can say that I play a very important character than do an insignificant part in a big film."
Industry insights
Experiences with male co-actors in Bollywood
Kher also opened up about her experiences with male co-actors in the industry. She acknowledged that not everyone is secure.
She said, "Not everyone can be secure. This industry is such that everyone is always hustling, and it breeds insecurity."
"Sometimes, superstars don't wait to give you a reaction if it's your close-up. Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan and Akshay (Kumar) sir are exceptions," she shared.
Upcoming projects
Kher wants to reunite with Priyadarshan
Looking ahead, Kher expressed her desire to work with director Priyadarshan on a comedy film.
"He works with complete clarity," she said of Priyadarshan, adding that they sometimes wrapped up work in two to three hours on the set of the thriller drama Haiwaan.
Meanwhile, the actor is also preparing for her international debut in an Indo-Russian film.