Saiyami Kher describes 'Haiwaan' set as 'one big picnic'

Kher described the shooting environment for Haiwaan as a refreshing change from traditional film sets.

She said, "It did not feel like a film set. It felt like a picnic where we were all out having fun."

The actor also praised Priyadarshan for his clear vision.

She noted, "He knows exactly what he wants. He rarely asks for more than one take. I'm used to doing three takes, but with him, scenes were often wrapped up in one."