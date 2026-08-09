Saiyami Kher describes 'Haiwaan' set as 'one big picnic'
What's the story
Saiyami Kher, who stars in the upcoming thriller Haiwaan, has described her experience on set as "one big picnic." In an interview with Variety India, she spoke about working with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and will hit theaters on September 11. It is an adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Oppam but has undergone several changes for its Hindi counterpart.
Set atmosphere
Kher's refreshing experience on set
Kher described the shooting environment for Haiwaan as a refreshing change from traditional film sets.
She said, "It did not feel like a film set. It felt like a picnic where we were all out having fun."
The actor also praised Priyadarshan for his clear vision.
She noted, "He knows exactly what he wants. He rarely asks for more than one take. I'm used to doing three takes, but with him, scenes were often wrapped up in one."
Co-stars' dynamics
Played cricket with Kumar and Khan, revealed Kher
Kher also spoke about her fun-filled interactions with Kumar on set. She said, "I had a ball with Akshay Kumar. He always has to be playing some sport on set."
The actor also revealed that she played cricket with both Kumar and Khan during the shoot.
Despite this being Kher's first film with Khan, they had previously worked together a decade ago on an advertisement.
Co-star appreciation
Kher was extremely impressed by Khan
Kher was full of praise for Khan, saying he looked the same as he did 10-12 years ago.
"He is just so well read. It is fun having a conversation with him," she added.
Without revealing any spoilers, Kher hinted that Khan's performance in Haiwaan will surprise audiences.
"The combination of Akshay and Saif coming together again is incredible. On set, it was non-stop entertainment," she said.