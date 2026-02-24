Bhansali reveals 'trying to do something...special' with 'Love & War'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali , the acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker, is currently busy with his upcoming film Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. In a recent interview, Bhansali opened up about his work ethic and what he hopes to achieve with this new project. He said that his identity is defined by work, and he feels "worthless" when he's not working.

Film details 'Love & War' is my 11th feature film: Bhansali Bhansali spoke about Love & War, his 11th feature film. He expressed a desire to create something special with this project. "I'm trying to do something special here. This is my 11th feature film," he told Variety India. He also reminisced, "I still look back at my first (Khamoshi) with the most affection." "I wish it had worked. I remember going to the Liberty theatre, seeing those empty seats and the scattered audience restless and angry, my spirit was broken."

Work ethic Bhansali works 20 hours every day Bhansali revealed that he is currently working harder than ever, putting in nearly 20 hours every day. "Work is all that I have to define my identity. When I am workless, I feel worthless. I'm more adventurous and fearless as an artist now," he said. "I want to do more of the things that I can do if I have a team around me."

Advertisement

Personal touch How childhood memories shaped 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Bhansali also shared how his childhood memories influenced his work, especially in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He revealed that the red-light area depicted in the film was a part of his neighborhood during his formative years. "I spent the first 30 years of my life living in just one lane away from Kamathipura," he said. "All the smells, colors and chaos of my growing up years were incorporated into Gangubai."

Advertisement