'Salakaar' teaser out: Mouni Roy's espionage thriller drops tomorrow
Get ready for Salakaar, the new espionage thriller starring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, dropping on JioHotstar August 8, 2025.
The teaser hints at a tense story inspired by real political events, following an Indian spy master who stumbles upon a secret nuclear facility in Pakistan.
The film jumps between 1978 and 2025, blending past and present-day conflicts.
Team reveals more about the project
Mouni Roy says she was drawn to the story's mix of politics and emotion, while Naveen Kasturia points out just how risky life gets for his undercover character.
Director Faruk Kabir calls Salakaar a tribute to unsung intelligence officers—focusing more on strategy and suspense than flashy action.