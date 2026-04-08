Saleem says 'Kaptaan' SSP Samardeep is a quiet unconventional hero Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Saqib Saleem stars as SSP Samardeep in the new series Kaptaan, now streaming on Amazon MX Player.

He says what drew him to the role was how Samardeep isn't your typical hero: he changes the vibe just by being himself and doesn't need anyone's approval.

Saleem shared that his character doesn't say much, which matches his own style: Also, he speaks very little, which works great for me. In real life, too, I'd pick fewer lines and more attitude any day.