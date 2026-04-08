Saleem says 'Kaptaan' SSP Samardeep is a quiet unconventional hero
Saqib Saleem stars as SSP Samardeep in the new series Kaptaan, now streaming on Amazon MX Player.
He says what drew him to the role was how Samardeep isn't your typical hero: he changes the vibe just by being himself and doesn't need anyone's approval.
Saleem shared that his character doesn't say much, which matches his own style: Also, he speaks very little, which works great for me. In real life, too, I'd pick fewer lines and more attitude any day.
Wagle's 'Kaptaan' probes moral grayness
Directed by Jatin Wagle, Kaptaan explores justice through Samardeep's eyes, focusing on those tricky gray areas instead of clear-cut good or bad.
Saleem also appreciated working with Poojaa Gor, saying her calming presence helped deepen their scenes together.
Both actors spent time building their characters' backstories, making the story feel more real and layered.