Salim Khan discharged from hospital after brain hemorrhage treatment
Bollywood legend Salim Khan, Salman Khan's dad and co-writer of classics like Sholay, was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being treated for high blood pressure and a minor brain hemorrhage.
He'd been admitted on February 17 but was able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home with his whole family.
Salim waved to fans from balcony
Even though recovery was slow (he turns 91 soon), Salim Khan made steady progress: he was able to sit up, talk, and even join Salman on their famous Galaxy balcony to wave at fans through bulletproof glass.
The Khans marked Eid by celebrating together and sharing the moment with their supporters outside.
Salim Khan is also known for his legendary Bollywood scripts
Doctors ran detailed scans but thankfully ruled out surgery; he stayed in the ICU for observation as a precaution.
Beyond this health scare, Salim Khan is still known as one half of Bollywood's legendary writing duo behind films like Deewaar and Don, a legacy that continues to inspire new generations.