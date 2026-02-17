Salim Khan hospitalized; veteran writer-producer's health update awaited
Legendary Bollywood writer Salim Khan—best known as Salman Khan's dad and half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo—was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
Doctors say he's stable but being closely watched by a team of specialists.
Family, friends at hospital; waiting for updates
The news brought several members of the Khan family to the hospital, including Salman, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita, and longtime friends like Javed Akhtar.
Everyone's waiting for more updates; the hospital will share an official health update on February 18 at 11am.
Salim-Javed duo's impact on Indian cinema
Salim Khan helped shape Bollywood with classics like Sholay and Don.
His work with Javed Akhtar helped redefine mainstream Bollywood storytelling—and gave us Amitabh Bachchan's "angry young man" era.
If you love Bollywood or just big pop culture moments, this is one to watch.