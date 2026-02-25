Salim Khan on ventilator as precaution: Hospital update
Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalized in Mumbai on February 17 after a minor brain hemorrhage.
Doctors performed a successful angiography—no surgery needed—and he's stable now, just on ventilator support as a precaution.
Family requests no more updates
After the first hospital update, Salim Khan's family asked for no more public statements about his health.
They've said health is personal and want all news to come directly from them.
Khan will be off ventilator soon, doctor says
Dr. Jalil Parkar shared that Khan is "doing quite well" and should be off the ventilator soon.
The team clarified things aren't as critical as early reports suggested—it just might take him some time to bounce back because of his age.