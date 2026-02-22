Salim Khan questions why fatwas only target filmmakers, actors Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is questioning why fatwas are only aimed at filmmakers and actors, not the people who actually watch movies.

In an old interview with Lehrein TV, he wondered aloud, "Why is a fatwa issued only against those who make films or act in them? Why not issue it against those who watch films as well?"

He's calling out what he sees as unfair targeting in the film world.