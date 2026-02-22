Salim Khan questions why fatwas only target filmmakers, actors
Entertainment
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is questioning why fatwas are only aimed at filmmakers and actors, not the people who actually watch movies.
In an old interview with Lehrein TV, he wondered aloud, "Why is a fatwa issued only against those who make films or act in them? Why not issue it against those who watch films as well?"
He's calling out what he sees as unfair targeting in the film world.
Khan's health update
Khan also pointed out that while many Muslims skip movies during Ramzan, theaters are packed for Eid releases—proof that public demand keeps the industry going, not religious edicts.
His take: if audiences stopped showing up, the film business would fade out on its own.
On a personal note, Khan is currently in ICU with breathing issues.