Salim Khan recovering after brain clot; ventilator weaning process starts

Salim Khan, iconic Bollywood screenwriter and Salman Khan's dad, is recovering after being hospitalized in mid-February for a brain clot and a reported minimal brain hemorrhage. He was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17 due to high blood pressure but no surgery was required; he underwent a DSA procedure and remained under close observation.

He was on ventilator as precaution Doctors say Salim Khan was stable in the ICU but sedated; he was placed on a ventilator as a precaution and was being weaned off it.

By mid-March 2026, his treatment had worked and he was expected to head home soon.

Shah Rukh, Aamir visited him; family never left his side The hospital has seen plenty of familiar faces—Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, Arpita, wife Salma, and Helen, all showing up for him.

Friends like Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan also dropped by.

Aamir Khan said that, according to Alvira, Salim Khan's health is improving every day.