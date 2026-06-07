Veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

Family

He is survived by his wife and 2 sons

Kumar is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of many, especially among those who grew up watching his films. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan took to social media to express grief over Kumar's demise, describing him as "a versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face." May he rest in peace.