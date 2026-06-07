Veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56
What's the story
Renowned Malayalam actor Salim Kumar (56) passed away on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for various health issues and was on ventilator support when he breathed his last. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry and beyond.
Health struggles
Kumar had been unwell for a long time
Kumar had been battling several health issues for a long time, including liver cirrhosis and kidney-related ailments. He had even undergone a liver transplant years ago due to his condition. On Saturday night, his health reportedly deteriorated further, and he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite all possible resuscitative measures being taken by the medical team at the hospital, they could not revive him.
Career highlights
His journey in films and career milestones
Kumar started his career in entertainment through mimicry before making his silver screen debut with the 1997 film Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam. He quickly became a beloved figure in Malayalam cinema, known for his memorable performances in both comedic and character roles. Some of his most popular films include Satyameva Jayathe, Thenkasipattanam, One Man Show, Ee Parakkum Thalika, and Meesa Madhavan, among others.
Awards and direction
Kumar was a National Award winner
Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2010 film Adaminte Makan Abu. He was also a four-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Award. Apart from acting, he also dabbled in filmmaking and directed movies like Karutha Joothan and Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam.
Family
He is survived by his wife and 2 sons
Kumar is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of many, especially among those who grew up watching his films. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan took to social media to express grief over Kumar's demise, describing him as "a versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face." May he rest in peace.