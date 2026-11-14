Salmaan in talks with Reddy for new Telugu romcom
Dulquer Salmaan might be teaming up with director Deepak Reddy for a fresh Telugu romantic comedy, adding to the excitement around his Tollywood journey.
While nothing's official yet, fans can catch him soon in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, set to release on November 20.
Veeravalli and Haasan join Salmaan
Aakasamlo Oka Tara features debutant Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan alongside Salmaan, with the story following Ammulu, a young woman inspired by his character Krishna to challenge social norms.
Dulquer is also associated with another Telugu romance, Sri Sri, directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and featuring Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu, showing he's all in on exploring new ground in Telugu cinema.