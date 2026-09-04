Salmaan's 'I'm Game' opens to ₹10.90cr globally on day 1
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is back in Malayalam cinema after three years, and fans showed up. His new film I'm Game pulled in a solid ₹10.90 crore globally on day one.
The movie dropped in four languages (Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil) and is directed by Nahas Hidhayath.
'I'm Game' Malayalam ₹4.30cr overseas ₹5.00cr
The Malayalam release was the clear favorite, earning ₹4.30 crore from 1,787 shows and drawing packed crowds at night (64.50% occupancy).
Kerala led the charge with ₹4.25 crore alone! Other versions added smaller amounts (Telugu brought in ₹65 lakh, Tamil Nadu recorded ₹25 lakh, and Hindi ₹10 lakh), while overseas fans chipped in a strong ₹5 crore to the total.