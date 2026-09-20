'BB 20': Salman Khan blasts trolls over age, weight comments

Khan also used the platform to call out the insensitive body-shaming faced by female actors post-pregnancy.

He said, "Why do you want to troll somebody ki woh pregnant hua? Jab woh picture mein wapas se aa jayengi, woh fit aa jayengi."

Though he didn't name anyone, fans believe Khan's comments were in support of Katrina Kaif.

The Welcome actor recently faced intense body-shaming after her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.