'BB 20': Salman Khan blasts trolls over age, weight comments
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently addressed the trolling he has been facing over his age and weight. The actor's response came during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, where he discussed a fight between housemates ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan. This is the first time Khan has spoken about the constant trolling he faces regarding his physical appearance.
Trolling culture
Khan removed jacket, showed his body to trolls
While addressing ScoutOP's behavior, Khan spoke at length about the trolling culture.
He questioned, "What is the mentality? Mere upar bhi hua tha, bhai mota hogaya hai, lo kar lo na troll. Aajao ye sab nikalo."
The angry actor then removed his jacket and cowboy hat and took off his shirt to show his fit body.
Ageism
'Ye buddha hogaya hai...': Khan on constant trolling
Khan also spoke about how age and appearance have become regular subjects of discussion around celebrities.
He said, "In every show, this age has become a big thing, ye buddha hogaya hai, ye hogaya woh hogaya hai. What do you want to show? Kisi ke wajan par, kisi ke looks par, kisi ke khaandaan par."
"Aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho. Mere upar bhi hua tha, of course 60 saal ka hogaya hoon..."
Twitter Post
Khan loses cool on 'BB 20'
SHOT OF THE SEASON 🔥🔥— 𝐒enpai 🥂 (@Oyye_Senpai) September 19, 2026
Salman Khan looking so fit and energetic 👏🏻#BB20 • #BiggBoss20 • #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9WXEKtNkmR
Sexist body-shaming
Khan seemingly shields Katrina Kaif against trolls
Khan also used the platform to call out the insensitive body-shaming faced by female actors post-pregnancy.
He said, "Why do you want to troll somebody ki woh pregnant hua? Jab woh picture mein wapas se aa jayengi, woh fit aa jayengi."
Though he didn't name anyone, fans believe Khan's comments were in support of Katrina Kaif.
The Welcome actor recently faced intense body-shaming after her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Twitter Post
Here's what Khan said
salman protecting katrina for recent pregnancy trolling this guy never forgets to take a stand for her pyaar toh tha #biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/kF16IXqPxz— 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐘 (@Manny_Editzzz) September 19, 2026
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Meanwhile, know everything about 'Bigg Boss'
The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has seen several arguments between contestants, including the recent dispute between ScoutOP and Arishfa.
The show features a mix of actors, singers, digital creators, and sports personalities.
Some contestants are Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Yung DSA, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Arishfa, and Mary Kom.