'Nothing's wrong': Salman apologizes after 'BB' promo sparks health concerns
What's the story
The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 was filled with drama and intense discussions on trolling. However, toward the end, a promo showing host Salman Khan clutching his chest in apparent pain left contestants and fans worried. Later, the Bollywood superstar took to social media to clarify that it was all part of a prank aimed at teaching contestant Qazi Touqeer a lesson.
Prank revealed
What did Touqeer do?
A source close to the show told SCREEN that Touqeer had been playing a "secret game" inside the Bigg Boss house.
The source said, "In an earlier episode, he told the housemates that he is unwell and even claimed to have multiple personality disorder."
"But when Bigg Boss called him into the in-house doctor's room for a check-up, Qazi revealed that he is actually pulling a prank on the other contestants."
Prank execution
The prank played on Touqeer
The source further added, "Now, the same idea has been turned back on Qazi. During Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan appeared to hold his chest and feel uneasy, leaving everyone wondering if something was wrong."
"But it was all part of a prank, seemingly designed to make Qazi realize that joking about someone's health can have a very different impact when the tables are turned."
Twitter Post
The promo that scared fans
#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Salman Khan’s health seems to deteriorate… but is this just a moment, or an indirect message to Qazi Touqeer for making fun of health issues? pic.twitter.com/64yBTsW9YN— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2026
Promo controversy
Khan apologizes to fans
After the incident left fans worried, Khan clarified on Instagram that there was "nothing wrong" with his health.
He slammed the makers for cutting a misleading promo, saying it "totally beats the purpose" and makes it look like he was doing what Touqeer did in the house.
"The pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment."
Apology issued
Makers uploaded new promo after Khan's statement
Khan further added, "Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologize on their behalf."
In another Instagram Story, he informed that the promo was rectified.
The makers have now shared a new promo where Khan is seen exposing Touqeer's antics in front of everyone.