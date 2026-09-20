'Nothing's wrong': Salman apologizes after 'BB' promo sparks health concerns

A source close to the show told SCREEN that Touqeer had been playing a "secret game" inside the Bigg Boss house.

The source said, "In an earlier episode, he told the housemates that he is unwell and even claimed to have multiple personality disorder."

"But when Bigg Boss called him into the in-house doctor's room for a check-up, Qazi revealed that he is actually pulling a prank on the other contestants."