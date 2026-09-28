'BB 20': Salman slams misuse of AI, calls it 'scary'

Khan said, "Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing."

"You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gaali bakdi."

"You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke and even I am there in the AI video."