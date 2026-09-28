'BB 20': Salman slams misuse of AI, calls it 'scary'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the reality show Bigg Boss, has spoken out against those who create and share fake artificial intelligence (AI) videos on social media. Khan, during a recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, discussed how bullying and eve-teasing have found new forms on social media because of AI.
Social media accountability
'You said something, and someone used AI to edit it'
Khan said, "Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing."
"You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gaali bakdi."
"You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke and even I am there in the AI video."
Khan's demand
'Now, those kinds of people should be put behind bars'
Khan further said, "Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there."
"But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they?"
"Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi."
Social media censorship
'There has to be censorship on social media'
Khan further said, "There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media."
Meanwhile, this week, two contestants, Isha Rikhi and Yung DSA, were nominated to be kicked out of the house.
Rikhi was ultimately evicted.
Fans can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.