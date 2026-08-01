Anees Bazmee shuts down rift rumors with Salman Khan

Bazmee added, "He isn't the kind of person who would ever give too much clarification, and so am I. I have never tried to justify or clarify my things. I haven't felt the need to do it."

He described Khan as a "lovely person" and said, "There has never been any disagreement between us because he is such a lovely person."

He added, "If I had to give him a name, I would call him Dil Khan."