Anees Bazmee shuts down rift rumors with Salman Khan
What's the story
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has known Salman Khan for over two decades, recently dismissed rumors of a major verbal spat between him and the superstar on the set of Ready. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he said, "At that time, whenever we met, we would laugh over it. He would ask me, 'Anees bhai, tell me one thing. When did our fight happen?'"
Director's perspective
Khan is a 'lovely person': Bazmee
Bazmee added, "He isn't the kind of person who would ever give too much clarification, and so am I. I have never tried to justify or clarify my things. I haven't felt the need to do it."
He described Khan as a "lovely person" and said, "There has never been any disagreement between us because he is such a lovely person."
He added, "If I had to give him a name, I would call him Dil Khan."
Fond recollections
Bazmee on his experience working with Khan
Bazmee also fondly remembered working with Khan on No Entry.
He said he was thrilled when producer Boney Kapoor told him that the superstar had agreed to do the project.
"His scenes were written and the way he worked... I feel who else could've played Prem except him? He looked so good and did a great job," he added.
Bazmee, who last directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is currently working on a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.