Did you know Salman Khan almost played Lord Ram?
What's the story
Before Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana, there was a 1990s adaptation of the epic that never saw the light of day. Reportedly, it starred Salman Khan as Lord Ram and Sonali Bendre as Sita. The project was directed by Sohail Khan but got shelved due to off-screen developments involving another cast member, actor Pooja Bhatt.
Production pause
The film was reportedly almost 40% complete
Unlike most shelved films that never get off the ground, this version of Ramayana had reportedly completed almost 40% of its shooting.
Khan had actively participated in filming and even posed for promotional stills in Lord Ram's traditional attire, complete with a bow and arrow.
The sudden halt wasn't due to financial issues or creative differences but rather complicated personal dynamics on set.
Personal dynamics
The reason behind the film getting shelved
During the filming of Ramayana, Sohail and Bhatt reportedly developed a close relationship. In fact, Bhatt spoke about potential marriage plans in a 1995 interview.
However, when family patriarch Salim Khan advised his son to step away from this romance, it created complications for the project.
Despite Khan's attempts to mediate and preserve the film, an offended Bhatt eventually walked away from it all.
Unreleased mystery
Meanwhile, multiple adaptations of 'Ramayana' are in the works
Despite the passage of three decades, the ancient narrative continues to inspire a new wave of Indian cinematic spectacles. Apart from Tiwari's Ramayana films, director SS Rajamouli's upcoming Varanasi will also incorporate elements from this epic.
Meanwhile, mythological sagas centered on Lord Hanuman are also expanding, with National Award-winner Rishab Shetty leading director Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman.
However, the 1990s version starring Khan remains one of Indian cinema's biggest unreleased mysteries.