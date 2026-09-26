'BB 20': Salman schools Rhiti for being 'jealous' of Qazi
What's the story
The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 will see host Salman Khan reprimanding Rhiti Tiwari for her disrespectful comments about Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer. The controversy erupted during a captaincy task where Tiwari's diss track against Singh and Touqeer triggered a major fight in the house. In the promo for this weekend's episode, Khan slammed Tiwari for crossing the line with her language.
Confrontation details
Tiwari says she didn't mean her comments
During the confrontation, Khan called Tiwari "jealous and insecure" of Touqeer.
She replied, "I'm not jealous; I don't like him as a person."
Khan then slammed her diss track, saying it crossed a line. He said, "You may be proud of the diss, but it was the worst diss ever. Ek limit mein disrespect karna hota hai."
Tiwari later confessed she didn't mean to go that far with her comments.
Group dynamics
Khan also questioned other contestants for not stopping Tiwari
Khan also questioned the other contestants for not stopping Tiwari.
He pointed to Aasif Khan, Yung DSA, and Scout OP's group and said, "Aap log chadha rahe the aur ye chadh rahi thi."
He then asked Aasif, "Kahan gayi Aasif aapki akal? Agar aapki behen k upar ye diss hota toh karne dete aap?"
The situation escalated when Tiwari allegedly used abusive and sexually suggestive remarks while addressing Singh and Touqeer.
Team response
Singh's team slams Tiwari over slurs
Meanwhile, Singh's team slammed Tiwari over her alleged use of slurs during the diss battle.
They compared her to her father, Manoj Tiwari, saying he maintained his "class and dignity" during his Bigg Boss stint.
They wrote, "Papa ne apne season mein sab sehkar bhi class aur dignity sambhali. Beti ko diss battle mili, dictionary nikli khaali."
The show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors.