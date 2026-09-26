'BB 20': Salman schools Rhiti for being 'jealous' of Qazi

During the confrontation, Khan called Tiwari "jealous and insecure" of Touqeer.

She replied, "I'm not jealous; I don't like him as a person."

Khan then slammed her diss track, saying it crossed a line. He said, "You may be proud of the diss, but it was the worst diss ever. Ek limit mein disrespect karna hota hai."

Tiwari later confessed she didn't mean to go that far with her comments.