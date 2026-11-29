'BB 20': Salman blasts ScoutOP for 'destroying' Love Gill's reputation
What's the story
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar was a rollercoaster ride, with host Salman Khan reprimanding contestants for their actions. One of the most intense moments came when Khan confronted ScoutOP over his late-night conversation with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) about fellow contestant Love Gill. In the clip, ScoutOP blamed Gill for trying to tempt him, leading to Gill's emotional breakdown.
Confrontation
'You've thrown Love under the bus'
Khan told ScoutOP, "Aapne Love ke baare mein kya kya bola hai. You have thrown Love under the bus."
"Pura bill aapne Love pe faada hai. Aapka isske peeche intention kya tha, humein nai pata. Shayad aap apne aapko clean chit dena chahte the logon ki nazar mein, ke aapko tempt kiya gaya."
Reputation at stake
'You have destroyed Love's reputation'
Khan further added, "What haven't you done or said about Love? You have destroyed Love's reputation."
When ScoutOP refused to take responsibility, Khan grew angrier and said, "Did I have this conversation? That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot."
He also told ScoutOP, "And what is that confused expression? You have justified yourself and made her look like the one at fault."
Twitter Post
Khan lashes out at ScoutOP
OMGGG Salman is on fireee!!😭🔥— 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) November 28, 2026
He absolutely destroyed Scout for trying to ruin a girl's reputation ! 🔥
SCOUT ITS DONE BROO !#Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/gwvmvbpIJS
Emotional turmoil
Gill broke down
Meanwhile, Gill was left inconsolable after watching the clip of ScoutOP's remarks.
She broke down in tears and told Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey, "Rakhi baandhi thi maine isse (I had tied Rakhi to him)."
The reality show also features Qazi Ahmad Touqeer, Yung DSA, and Mahhi Vij, among others.