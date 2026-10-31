'Bigg Boss 20': Salman slams ScoutOP for not defending Love
What's the story
The latest promo for Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan confronting contestant ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh over his behavior toward Lovepreet Kaur Gill (Love Gill). In the promo, Khan questioned why ScoutOP didn't defend Gill when his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani lashed out at them. He also criticized him for shifting blame instead of taking responsibility for his actions.
Confrontation details
'Aap koi dudh peete bachche ho jo...'
In the promo, Khan asked ScoutOP, "Jaise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hai, use apni girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye."
Khan added, "Manipulative hai Love?"
ScoutOP replied, "Nahi sir." Khan then called out the gamer, saying, "Aap koi dudh peete bachche ho jo ki manipulate ho jayega?"
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman lagayenge #ScoutOP ki class! 💥— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 30, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. #BiggBoss20#BiggBossOnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/cD0TFsIaLG
Responsibility
'Aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi...'
Khan advised ScoutOP to take responsibility for his actions instead of blaming others.
He said, "You should have said ismein galti meri hai."
"Na tum tumhari girlfriend ke side par ho na tum tumhari behen ke side par ho. Commit kiya toh usko nibhao."
"Agar aapne farzi commitment diya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi."
Controversy background
Hiranandani appeared on last 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
The controversy began on October 25 when Hiranandani appeared with guest host Rohit Shetty on Weekend Ka Vaar.
She questioned ScoutOP and Gill's physical closeness, especially their massage sessions.
Meanwhile, fans can catch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 9:00pm and 10:30pm, respectively.