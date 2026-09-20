Salman slams paparazzi for clicking inappropriate photos of female actors
What's the story
In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan took a stand against the paparazzi who click inappropriate photos of female actors. He slammed such photographers for making actors uncomfortable and urged them to take a stand against this behavior. Here's what the superstar said.
Paparazzi critique
'None of the heroines like it'
Khan said, "And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it's okay, I don't mind it. But what about those who don't like it?"
He added that he recently saw Saiee Manjrekar feeling awkward with such shots and recalled how Neha Dhupia fought against it.
Stand firm
'Ghoom ke chamaat maaro!'
Khan advised actors who dislike such shots to stand up for themselves.
He said, "I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro."
"Bolna apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha (When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you)."
Warning issued
'Pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai...'
Khan further slammed this behavior and warned those who post such videos.
He said, "What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now."
"I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh (Once I find out who they are)..."
Celebrity support
Other celebrities who have condemned this practice
Numerous celebrities have condemned the practice of clicking indecent photos of female actors.
Dhupia and Ayesha Khan are among those who have publicly called out photographers at events.
Sonakshi Sinha has supported their stance in the past. Janhvi Kapoor also spoke out against this, asking paparazzi not to click her from behind.
She stated later that they heeded her and stopped doing it.