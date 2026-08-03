Salman says Sohail shouldn't have taken full blame for divorce
What's the story
Actor-producer Sohail Khan and reality TV star Seema Sajdeh recently reunited on the reality show Alliance, where they opened up about their marriage and subsequent divorce. On the show, Khan took responsibility for their separation, saying he wasn't in the right frame of mind at that time. However, his elder brother Salman Khan seemed displeased with this during a guest visit to Alliance.
Show insights
This is what Khan had said
During one of the episodes, Khan had confessed, "I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them."
He added, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind."
Brotherly support
'I know as a brother how much he has tried'
In a promo for an upcoming episode of Alliance, Salman is seen questioning Khan's decision to take the blame for his divorce from Sajdeh.
He says, "Are you still listening to Seema? Should I say this or not? I'll say it... My dear noble brother took all the blame on himself. I know as a brother how much he has tried."
Despite their separation, Khan and Sajdeh remain on good terms and co-parent their two sons Nirvan and Yohan.
Co-parenting
Khan and Sajdeh's amicable post-divorce relationship
On Alliance, Khan credited the show for helping him reconnect with Sajdeh after years of emotional distance. He said, "I haven't been this close to Seema in so many years."
In a recent interview after her eviction from the show, Sajdeh also spoke fondly about their co-parenting arrangement and friendship.
Meanwhile, Alliance streams on Amazon Prime Video.