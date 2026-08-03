Salman says Sohail shouldn't have taken full blame for divorce

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Alliance, Salman is seen questioning Khan's decision to take the blame for his divorce from Sajdeh.

He says, "Are you still listening to Seema? Should I say this or not? I'll say it... My dear noble brother took all the blame on himself. I know as a brother how much he has tried."

Despite their separation, Khan and Sajdeh remain on good terms and co-parent their two sons Nirvan and Yohan.