Seema Sajdeh enters 'Alliance': Sohail Khan takes responsibility for split
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sohail Khan recently entered the reality show Alliance as a wild card contestant. Taking things a notch higher, makers got his ex-wife-entrepreneur Seema Sajdeh as a contestant as well. During Sajdeh's entry, host Kunal Kemmu asked about Khan's feelings on seeing Sajdeh. Khan replied that he felt "lovely." "I've lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there was any mistake between us, I take the onus and the responsibility."
Relationship timeline
Khan-Sajdeh's relationship status
Khan and Sajdeh, who got married in 1998, reportedly started living separately after a few years, before officially filing for divorce in 2022. Despite their separation, the couple has maintained an amicable relationship and continues to co-parent their children. The pair shares two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. They have both publicly stated that there is no bitterness between them and have emphasized mutual respect as their shared priority.
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Why Sajdeh entered 'Alliance'
Sajdeh, who is known for her appearance on the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, said she entered Alliance because it pushed her beyond her comfort zone. She added that the show isn't just about tasks or survival but about people, instincts, and relationships. The show is hosted by Kemmu and streams on Prime Video daily at 12:00pm.