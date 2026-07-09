Seema Sajdeh enters 'Alliance': Sohail Khan takes responsibility for split 

Relationship timeline

Khan-Sajdeh's relationship status

Khan and Sajdeh, who got married in 1998, reportedly started living separately after a few years, before officially filing for divorce in 2022. Despite their separation, the couple has maintained an amicable relationship and continues to co-parent their children. The pair shares two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. They have both publicly stated that there is no bitterness between them and have emphasized mutual respect as their shared priority.