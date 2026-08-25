What was the extortion plot involving Salman Khan?
What's the story
Mumbai Police have reportedly cracked a case of alleged extortion targeting Salman Khan. The accused is said to have created fake WhatsApp chats and identities to make it seem like an organized crime gang was threatening Khan. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he fabricated the entire story in order to extort money from the actor.
Investigation details
Accused confessed to lying about the entire thing
The police reportedly found inconsistencies in the WhatsApp chats, and CCTV footage didn't match the accused's claims. This led to his alleged confession of fabricating the story to extort money from Khan.
During questioning, he admitted to creating a fake identity and WhatsApp chats using electronic means.
The police also seized two mobile phones hidden by him near Bandra seafront based on information allegedly provided by the accused.
Financial transactions
Accused has been booked under multiple sections of law
The investigation revealed that the accused had received around ₹1.3 lakh from Siwan in Bihar through PhonePe. He later collected the money in cash via a money transfer agent in Bandra.
The accused has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, including Sections 336(3), 351(3), 353(2), 271, 340, and 248 of BNS along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.
Ongoing probe
Meanwhile, Khan is returning as 'Bigg Boss' host
The Mumbai Police are still investigating to find out if the accused acted alone or if anyone else was involved in this alleged fake threat and extortion plot targeting Khan.
Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The new season will premiere on September 6.