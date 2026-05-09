'SVC63': What to expect from Salman Khan's multiple looks

Singh has reportedly planned multiple looks for Khan, which are being created under Paidipally's guidance. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan sports multiple looks in the film, and they have been designed to perfection by Preetisheel under the guidance of Vamshi Paidipally." "She has created a never-before-seen look for Salman."

Actor's involvement

'The shoot is going on in full swing...'

The source also revealed that the superstar is pleased with his new look and is excited about the project, which also stars Nayanthara. "The shoot is going on in full swing, and Salman is jamming well with Nayanthara. Their chemistry on screen will be to watch out for," the source added. The film will hit theaters during the Eid 2027 weekend, with an official title launch video expected in two weeks.