Akshaye Khanna-Fahadh Faasil in contention for Salman's 'SVC63' villain role
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, tentatively titled SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie also stars South superstar Nayanthara in the lead role. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Akshaye Khanna and Fahadh Faasil are being considered for the antagonist's role. The final decision is yet to be made.
Casting process
Makers are taking time to finalize the actor
A source told Mid-Day, "The script demands someone who can stand toe-to-toe with Salman." "Since both Fahadh and Akshaye bring different energies, the makers are reportedly taking time before finalizing one actor." The report also mentioned, "Earlier, the team was also considering Arvind Swamy."
Shooting schedule
Antagonist needs to be finalized soon for this reason
The source further states that the team is currently wrapping up the Manali schedule. "The antagonist will have to be roped in before the Hyderabad leg begins, as the face-off portions will be shot in that stint." Meanwhile, this will be Khan's first collaboration with Paidipally and Nayanthara. The film is currently being called SVC63 as it is the 63rd production of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is set to release on Eid 2027.