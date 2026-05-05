Akshaye Khanna-Fahadh Faasil in contention for Salman's 'SVC63' villain role

A source told Mid-Day, "The script demands someone who can stand toe-to-toe with Salman." "Since both Fahadh and Akshaye bring different energies, the makers are reportedly taking time before finalizing one actor." The report also mentioned, "Earlier, the team was also considering Arvind Swamy."

Shooting schedule

Antagonist needs to be finalized soon for this reason

The source further states that the team is currently wrapping up the Manali schedule. "The antagonist will have to be roped in before the Hyderabad leg begins, as the face-off portions will be shot in that stint." Meanwhile, this will be Khan's first collaboration with Paidipally and Nayanthara. The film is currently being called SVC63 as it is the 63rd production of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is set to release on Eid 2027.