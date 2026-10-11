Salman Khan clarifies his YouTube channel is for kids
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially joined the YouTube community with his channel, Being The Salman Khan. He announced this new venture on October 9 through Instagram Stories and a brief video, where he recited the alphabet before explaining what viewers can expect from the channel. In a recent post on social media, he thanked viewers and clarified that his content is aimed at children.
Content focus
What did Khan say?
Khan wrote, "Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it's for your little ones."
He further explained his vision by saying, "Let's see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina?"
His message hinted at a mix of entertainment and learning in the upcoming content.
Channel concept
Channel offers unique content beyond traditional celebrity vlogs
Khan's YouTube channel builds on his iconic screen persona.
The first video features two versions of him, one as a coach and the other as a student learning his signature mannerisms, body language, and dialogue delivery.
The clip is titled Salman Sir Ki Class: Body Parts|Teacher Bhi Main, Student Bhi Main.
The channel currently boasts over 69K subscribers.
Digital expansion
His upcoming projects in films and television
The launch of the YouTube channel will further expand the actor's reach among the masses.
While his movies and long-time association with Bigg Boss have helped him connect with audiences, this new platform takes things a step ahead.
On the work front, he is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20 and will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi.
He is also working on Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63 (Monster), slated for an Eid 2027 release.