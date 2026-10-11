Salman Khan clarifies his YouTube channel is for kids

Khan wrote, "Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it's for your little ones."

He further explained his vision by saying, "Let's see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina?"

His message hinted at a mix of entertainment and learning in the upcoming content.