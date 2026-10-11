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Home / News / Entertainment News / Salman Khan clarifies his YouTube channel is for kids
Salman Khan clarifies his YouTube channel is for kids
Salman Khan's YouTube channel is for kids

Salman Khan clarifies his YouTube channel is for kids

By Isha Sharma
Oct 11, 2026
12:44 pm
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially joined the YouTube community with his channel, Being The Salman Khan. He announced this new venture on October 9 through Instagram Stories and a brief video, where he recited the alphabet before explaining what viewers can expect from the channel. In a recent post on social media, he thanked viewers and clarified that his content is aimed at children.

Content focus

What did Khan say?

Khan wrote, "Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it's for your little ones."

He further explained his vision by saying, "Let's see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina?"

His message hinted at a mix of entertainment and learning in the upcoming content.

Channel concept

Channel offers unique content beyond traditional celebrity vlogs

Khan's YouTube channel builds on his iconic screen persona.

The first video features two versions of him, one as a coach and the other as a student learning his signature mannerisms, body language, and dialogue delivery.

The clip is titled Salman Sir Ki Class: Body Parts|Teacher Bhi Main, Student Bhi Main.

The channel currently boasts over 69K subscribers.

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Digital expansion

His upcoming projects in films and television

The launch of the YouTube channel will further expand the actor's reach among the masses.

While his movies and long-time association with Bigg Boss have helped him connect with audiences, this new platform takes things a step ahead.

On the work front, he is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20 and will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi.

He is also working on Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63 (Monster), slated for an Eid 2027 release.

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