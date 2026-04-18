'SVC63': Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shooting in Mumbai
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and South Indian actor Nayanthara have begun shooting for their upcoming film in Goregaon, Mumbai. The project, tentatively titled SVC63, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. This marks the first collaboration between Khan and Paidipally, as well as between Khan and Nayanthara. The team hosted a pooja ceremony on Saturday.
Twitter Post
Makers promise 'something truly massive'
A new chapter begins today… ❤️🔥#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm takes its first step towards something truly massive 💥💥@BeingSalmanKhan @DirectorVamshi #Nayanthara #SVC63 @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/WYXilQzp2E— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 18, 2026
Production details
Extensive 3-month schedule planned across India
The first schedule of SVC63 will take place at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, where a set has been created to resemble a bustling city, reported Variety India. The team has reportedly planned an extensive three-month shooting schedule across Mumbai and other Indian cities. Paidipally is expected to direct some high-octane action sequences with Khan during this period.
Release plans
Film set for Eid 2027 release
The principal photography for SVC63 is expected to wrap up by August-September 2026. The team is eyeing a grand theatrical release on Eid 2027. Arvind Swamy, best known for his role in Roja, will also play an important part in the film alongside Anil Kapoor. Paidipally has previously directed blockbusters such as Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019), and Varisu (2023).
Other projects
Meanwhile, Khan is also busy with 'Maatrubhumi'
Khan is also busy with his war film Maatrubhumi. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, it's currently undergoing reshoots in Mumbai. It will feature a new Chinese song by Himesh Reshammiya. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film reportedly draws from the 2020 India-China conflict. However, due to improved relations between India and China and subsequent concerns from the Ministry of Defence regarding its content, several alterations have been made, per Bollywood Hungama.