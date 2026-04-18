'SVC63': Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shooting in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and South Indian actor Nayanthara have begun shooting for their upcoming film in Goregaon, Mumbai. The project, tentatively titled SVC63, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. This marks the first collaboration between Khan and Paidipally, as well as between Khan and Nayanthara. The team hosted a pooja ceremony on Saturday.

Production details Extensive 3-month schedule planned across India The first schedule of SVC63 will take place at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, where a set has been created to resemble a bustling city, reported Variety India. The team has reportedly planned an extensive three-month shooting schedule across Mumbai and other Indian cities. Paidipally is expected to direct some high-octane action sequences with Khan during this period.

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Release plans Film set for Eid 2027 release The principal photography for SVC63 is expected to wrap up by August-September 2026. The team is eyeing a grand theatrical release on Eid 2027. Arvind Swamy, best known for his role in Roja, will also play an important part in the film alongside Anil Kapoor. Paidipally has previously directed blockbusters such as Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019), and Varisu (2023).

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