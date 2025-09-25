Salman Khan opens up about nerve pain he suffered for years
Salman Khan just got real about his struggle with trigeminal neuralgia—a nerve disorder that left him in severe facial pain every few minutes for over seven years.
He described it as "electric shock-like" and said, "You would not want your biggest enemy to have that pain."
Even eating became a challenge.
But 1st, what is trigeminal neuralgia?
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) affects the nerve responsible for facial sensations, causing sudden, intense pain triggered by simple things like chewing or talking.
The condition most commonly appears after the age of 50, though it can occur earlier.
It impacts daily life because the attacks are unpredictable and can be really tough to handle.
Salman finally got relief after surgery
After years of suffering, Salman went through an eight-hour surgery and credits Gamma Knife radiosurgery for finally easing his pain.
When meds don't work or cause side effects, doctors often turn to surgical options like this—though they can come with risks such as numbness or weakness in the face.