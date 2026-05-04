Salman mourns close friend Sushil Kumar's death, pens emotional tribute

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is mourning the death of his close friend, Sushil Kumar. On Sunday night, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute for Kumar, whom he called a brother for over four decades. "This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations," Khan wrote.

Tribute 'No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter' Khan's post continued, "Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 minutes ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion." "No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother." The superstar added, "Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don't know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao."

Life lessons Khan also shared his thoughts on death The actor also shared another profound post where he spoke about how one shouldn't try to stop someone destined to leave this world. In his second post, he reflected, "Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you've left her for someone else there, haha." "You're gone, bro. And I won't call you a body, because you didn't have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No "rest in peace."

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