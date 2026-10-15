Why Salman Khan doesn't want a biopic of himself
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the rapid-fire round with special guest Karisma Kapoor, he was asked which director he would choose for his biopic. To this, Khan replied that a biopic on his life will "never be made."
Director selection
Khan picked David Dhawan for a comedy
When Kapoor asked him to choose from four directors, Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for his biopic, Khan had some interesting picks.
He said if it were a comedy about his life, he would choose Dhawan as the director. For a classic tragic love story based on his life, Bhansali would be ideal.
Action-packed love story
'My life will go to my grave'
Khan also mentioned that if his life were to be made into an action-packed love story, Kabir would be the right choice.
He said, "If you want to make a beautiful love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya."
However, he firmly stated that a biopic on his life will never happen. "My life will go to my grave," he said.
Dating life
On why he called himself a virgin
During the episode, Johar also brought up Khan's previous statement about being a virgin.
The actor clarified that he made that statement to avoid discussing his dating life or relationships.
He explained, "Because you keep on saying, 'You are dating so-and-so.'.. and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life."
Relationship views
His father told him to keep personal life private
Khan added that it was his father, writer Salim Khan, who had advised him to keep his personal life private.
The actor opened the first episode of the ninth season of KJo's talk show. The filmmaker has announced that this will be the last season of Koffee With Karan.
New episodes stream every Wednesday at 7:00pm.