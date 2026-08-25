Who's Parvez Kazi? Salman Khan's body double undergoes heart surgery
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come to the aid of his longtime body double, Parvez Kazi, who recently underwent minor heart surgery. The health scare occurred on August 6 when Kazi began feeling unwell at home and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. His manager, Piyush, confirmed to portals that Khan personally ensured Kazi received the necessary medical care during this time. Apart from being a Bollywood body double, Kazi is an Instagram celebrity and model.
Manager's statement
Kazi is now recovering well
Piyush told India Today that once Khan came to know about Kazi's health scare, he immediately stepped in to help and made sure he received the right treatment.
"Salman sir treats Parvez sir, like a younger brother and helped immediately," the manager added.
Kazi is now recovering well and has been advised to rest for a few days before returning to work.
Earlier, Kazi had fondly described his working relationship with Khan as being that of brothers.
Body double
Khan's bond with Kazi
Kazi has been Khan's body double for several years, working on projects like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Meanwhile, Khan is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan but has been delayed due to concerns from the Ministry of Defence over certain portions of the story.
Film shoot
'The Monster' shoot faces concerns amid Kazi's recovery
The health scare raised concerns about Khan's ongoing shoot for his upcoming pan-India action film, reportedly titled The Monster.
Initially, there were reports that Khan might have to take on some of the action sequences himself due to Kazi's absence.
However, Kazi is now recovering well and is expected to return to the sets after a few days of rest.
The team has also made changes to the stunt schedule for his safety when he resumes work.
Upcoming release
Everything to know about 'The Monster'
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, The Monster marks Khan's first collaboration with the producer.
The film is currently being shot in Mumbai with several large-scale action sequences. For the shoot, makers have recreated an Afghan village at Prime Focus Studio in Film City.
A Korean action team is also working on the film's stunt sequences.
It will reportedly hit theaters on Eid 2027.