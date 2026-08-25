Who's Parvez Kazi? Salman Khan's body double undergoes heart surgery

Piyush told India Today that once Khan came to know about Kazi's health scare, he immediately stepped in to help and made sure he received the right treatment.

"Salman sir treats Parvez sir, like a younger brother and helped immediately," the manager added.

Kazi is now recovering well and has been advised to rest for a few days before returning to work.

Earlier, Kazi had fondly described his working relationship with Khan as being that of brothers.