Salman Khan to build 500 houses for Assam flood victims
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly joined hands with an NGO to construct 500 semi-permanent homes for families affected by the recent devastating floods in Assam. The initiative is part of the second phase of his relief work, which started with food being distributed to those impacted by the disaster. The floods have severely affected the state, prompting many to come together and provide assistance.
Relief efforts
Rehabilitation was part of Khan's relief plan
According to a report by Mid-Day, Khan's team has already constructed around 220 semi-permanent houses in Nepali Khuti, the worst-hit village.
Rehabilitation was always part of Khan's three-phase relief plan, but he decided to expedite it after seeing videos of actor Randeep Hooda on the ground.
The actor got in contact with Hooda through a mutual friend for more information about the ongoing relief efforts.
Collaboration
'Salman immediately joined hands with the foundation...'
A source revealed, "Randeep told Salman that under Global Sikhs' relief efforts, 70 of them were working together."
"He also shared what they needed at the moment."
"Amarpreet Singh, the founder of Global Sikhs, told Salman that they were planning to build semi-permanent homes, made of bamboo and tin sheds, that would be flood-proof and that each would cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000."
"Salman immediately joined hands with the foundation...and together they pledged to set up 500 houses."
Statement
'Right now, Sivasagar is the worst affected...'
Speaking about the relief work being done on the ground, Singh told the outlet, "Salman Khan spoke to us a few days ago and said, 'Aap log fikar mat karo.'"
"Right now, Sivasagar is the worst affected, and its epicenter is Nepali Khuti."
"In the first phase of building, 220 houses have been completed, and we're distributing them to each family. We can build eight to 10 houses a day."