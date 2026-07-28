Salman Khan plans relief drive to aid flood-hit Assam
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has joined hands with Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam and his charitable trust Being Human to provide aid to families affected by the recent floods in Assam. The first phase of the initiative will focus on providing food, water, sanitary pads, and mosquito coils. This will be followed by distributing ration kits and medicines. In the third phase, Being Human will help rebuild schools and hospitals in the state.
Relief operations
Actor has been in touch with his fan club
Khan has been in touch with his fan club in Assam to ensure that food and other essentials reach the worst-hit areas of the state.
A source close to the actor told mid-day, "He connected with the Salman Khan Fan Club [SKFC] Assam and planned a phased process to aid the affected."
The initiative is part of Khan's commitment to helping those in need through Being Human.
Flood impact
More about the Assam floods
Assam has been reeling under one of its worst floods in recent years for the past 10 days. The disaster has caused widespread devastation, leaving many families in dire need of assistance.
In response to this humanitarian crisis, Khan has stepped up to provide relief through his fan club and Being Human.
The actor is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's untitled next film in Mumbai.
Other celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Papon, and Adil Hussain have stepped up, too.