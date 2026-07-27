'Terribly frustrated, angry, sad...': Adil Hussain on 'recurring' Assam floods
What's the story
Actor Adil Hussain has expressed his anger and frustration over the recurring floods in his home state of Assam. He told Hindustan Times, "I've been witnessing devastating floods every year since childhood and this year it's even more." "I feel terribly frustrated, angry, sad and depressed because the floods is a recurring problem and the authorities since the time I grew up in Assam haven't been able to manage the situation."
Family impact
His nieces and their husbands are trapped in the floods
Hussain's frustration is also personal as his nieces and their husbands are trapped in the floods in Upper Assam's Sivasagar.
"My sister's daughters, my nieces and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water in Upper Assam's Sivasagar. I've been trying to find a way to help them and the situation is terrible."
He has been in touch with singer Papon, who is also trying to help those affected by the floods.
Papon also hails from Assam.
Expert intervention
'I cannot understand how government after government cannot find...'
Hussain has called for a "comprehensive flood management plan," citing examples from other countries that have successfully tackled similar issues.
He said, "Indian scientists are sending satellites to the moon and so many countries have tackled the flood situation."
"Netherlands has reclaimed land from the sea. I cannot understand how government after government cannot find an expert committee- engineers, landspace planners, city planners, to come together and solve the problem."
Public contribution
Urges everyone to contribute to help Assam
Hussain has also been using social media to amplify the situation and is urging everyone to contribute to help Assam.
Papon and other Assamese celebrities have been doing the same.
Many social media users have been sharing QR codes of NGOs and other bodies that are helping in providing aid to the people affected.
The death toll has reached 68 per the latest update.