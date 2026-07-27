'Terribly frustrated, angry, sad...': Adil Hussain on 'recurring' Assam floods 

Hussain's frustration is also personal as his nieces and their husbands are trapped in the floods in Upper Assam's Sivasagar.

"My sister's daughters, my nieces and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water in Upper Assam's Sivasagar. I've been trying to find a way to help them and the situation is terrible."

He has been in touch with singer Papon, who is also trying to help those affected by the floods.

Papon also hails from Assam.