How newcomer Abhishree Sen bagged Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi'
What's the story
Abhishree Sen, making her acting debut with Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has credited superstar Salman Khan with encouraging her to audition for the film. Speaking to Variety India, she revealed that apart from choreographing several of Khan's stage performances, she also worked as a clap assistant director on Sikandar (2025). It was during this time that Khan suggested she try acting.
Audition details
Sen rehearsed for the audition
Sen revealed that she rehearsed for eight to 10 days before her audition. Director Apoorva Lakhia was impressed with her performance and offered her a role in the film.
The role was especially meaningful to Sen as she comes from a family with military connections.
She said, "Salman sir has really helped me a lot. He's my mentor, and I'm honestly beyond grateful for the opportunity he has given me."
Role and impact
On her role in 'Maatrubhumi'
In Maatrubhumi, Sen plays an English teacher married to a medic (Zeyn Shaw). She considers this role crucial as it sheds light on soldiers' lives and their families.
Sen also credited Khan for his support during her weight loss journey.
"I have learned everything from Salman Khan... I have actually lost a lot of pounds, and Salman Khan has helped me. He kept me motivated and helped me in my fitness journey," she said.
Special moments
Her favorite memory from the shoot
Sen also shared that her most memorable moment from the shoot was while filming the song Madira Paan Karenge.
"Salman sir was just looking at me with the biggest smile on his face. And I was so emotional looking at him."
She also remembered Khan being particularly playful while singing along to another track, Aeroplane, on set.
Teaching experience
On Khan as a student
Sen has taught Khan choreography for years, and when asked what he is like as a student, she called him one of the best she's worked with.
"He is not just a student; he is also a teacher. He has so much knowledge, and even if we are doing a good job, he will appreciate us," she said.
Tour experience
Sen on her experiences with Khan at his shows
Sen was also a key part of the Da-Bangg tour, a high-energy live show headlined by the superstar.
She said, "I have had the best time shooting and choreographing at the tours. The Da-Bangg tours have always been so much fun."
"We would also work out together. I don't think anybody in this world can pull off the things that Sir does."
Maatrubhumi is set to hit theaters on December 4.