Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' confirmed to release this year
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi will not be delayed beyond 2026, the makers confirmed on Monday. The announcement came after speculations surfaced on social media about a possible postponement to 2027. The production house took to X (formerly Twitter) to quash these rumors and shared a new poster with "2026" written on it. "A soldier's promise. A family's strength. A nation's pride," read the tweet from Salman Khan Films (SKF).
Content concerns
Earlier, reports suggested delay due to Defence Ministry concerns
Earlier, reports suggested that Maatrubhumi may be delayed due to the Ministry of Defence's concerns over its content and references to China.
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "The issues are yet to be resolved."
"Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot as most major dates have already been taken."
Difficulty in securing film certification was also being speculated.
Certification clarification
'Maatrubhumi' not submitted to CBFC yet
Later, SKF clarified that Maatrubhumi has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The production house said, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification."
Request to media
SKF requests media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information
SKF further requested media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information.
The statement added, "Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information."
"Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only."
Maatrubhumi was previously titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed. Chitrangda Singh co-stars.