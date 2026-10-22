Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' won't release on Independence or Republic Day: Report
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming patriotic film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is currently awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite speculation about a potential release on January 26 (Republic Day), the actor has decided against capitalizing on a national holiday for its debut. An industry insider told India Today that Khan believes in the film's strength and its ability to evoke patriotism among audiences regardless of the release date.
Release strategy
'Patriotism is not something to be celebrated on just one...'
The source further elaborated on Khan's stance, saying, "Maatrubhumi could have chosen August 15 or January 26 to release the film, as those would have been ideal occasions. But Salman Khan strongly believes that patriotism is not something to be celebrated on just one particular day."
This decision also means that the makers are not eyeing an August 15 release window either.
Film's theme
More about the film
The source added that Khan believes, "Love for your country should be felt, expressed and celebrated every single day. For us, whichever day the film releases is a patriotic day."
It has been reported that Maatrubhumi is not just a war film but will focus on family bonds and the development of friendships against the backdrop of war.
The movie is based on the battle of Galwan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
Casting details
Delay in release due to 'Maatrubhumi's content
Chitrangada Singh will be seen opposite Khan in the lead role.
The film was initially scheduled for release on April 17 this year but has been delayed due to its Indo-China content, which reportedly drew the censor board's attention.
It allegedly underwent reshoots and a change in narrative.
However, the makers are yet to confirm anything about the changes or the final release date.