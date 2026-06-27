Salman Khan building new sea-facing home in Bandra

Lifestyle change

Galaxy Apartments was attacked in 2024

Unlike most Bollywood stars who live in their own bungalows, Khan was the last to reside in a regular Mumbai apartment block. However, after the 2024 attack on his parents' flat, which is one floor above his and located on a busy road, he decided to build a new home. The open balcony from where he used to greet fans was soon covered with bulletproof glass and curtains. He also received Y+ security following fresh threats from the Bishnoi gang.