Salman Khan building new sea-facing home in Bandra
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly constructing a new six-story, sea-facing residence for himself and his family in Bandra, Mumbai. The move comes after his current residence, Galaxy Apartments, was attacked by two gunmen, allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, in 2024. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) granted permission for the new construction on June 16. It will be located at Chimbai, just a few hundred meters away from Galaxy Apartments, where he has lived since 1974.
Security measures
Residence will be built on plot owned by Khan's mother
The new residence will be built on a plot owned by Khan's mother, Salma Khan, reported Hindustan Times. The site previously had a two-story residential structure dating back to before 1956, which was demolished as it was in ruins. The MCZMA documents reveal that the new building will be constructed under regulation 33(16) of Development Control and Promotional Regulations 2034 with an FSI of 1.459. It will also have a wide approach road from the municipal road for added security.
Environmental considerations
Construction area to be over 1,000 square meters
The new residence will cover a total construction area of 1,014.11 square meters. The MCZMA documents also state that no new trees will be cut or translocated for the construction. Instead, indigenous trees will be planted around the plot and in the recreation ground area of the project site. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued permission for this project on October 28, 2025.
Lifestyle change
Galaxy Apartments was attacked in 2024
Unlike most Bollywood stars who live in their own bungalows, Khan was the last to reside in a regular Mumbai apartment block. However, after the 2024 attack on his parents' flat, which is one floor above his and located on a busy road, he decided to build a new home. The open balcony from where he used to greet fans was soon covered with bulletproof glass and curtains. He also received Y+ security following fresh threats from the Bishnoi gang.