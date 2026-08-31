How much will Salman Khan earn for hosting 'BB 20'?

Khan's fee per episode remained at ₹2.5cr during the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons of Bigg Boss.

The seventh season saw a jump to ₹5cr, which further increased to ₹5.5cr in the eighth season.

By the ninth season, his earnings had reportedly reached between ₹6cr and ₹8cr per episode.

The 10th season saw another significant hike, with his fees reportedly ranging from ₹8cr to ₹10cr per episode!