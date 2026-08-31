How much will Salman Khan earn for hosting 'BB 20'?
What's the story
Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for 17 seasons (since BB 04), becoming a beloved host and mentor to contestants. His popularity on the show has also made him the highest-paid celebrity host on television. Over the years, his fees have seen a significant increase, with reports suggesting he earned between ₹2.5cr and ₹60cr per episode in recent seasons. Here's a look at how his remuneration has evolved over time. These numbers are only speculations.
Fee hike
Season 4-10: ₹2.5cr-10cr per episode
Khan's fee per episode remained at ₹2.5cr during the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons of Bigg Boss.
The seventh season saw a jump to ₹5cr, which further increased to ₹5.5cr in the eighth season.
By the ninth season, his earnings had reportedly reached between ₹6cr and ₹8cr per episode.
The 10th season saw another significant hike, with his fees reportedly ranging from ₹8cr to ₹10cr per episode!
Season earnings
Season 14-20: ₹20cr per episode to ₹350cr for entire season
Khan's earnings per episode were ₹11cr during the 11th season. By the 12th season, his earnings for the full season reportedly reached a staggering ₹300cr.
The following seasons saw fluctuations in his fees, with reports suggesting he earned ₹20cr/episode in Season 14, peaking at ₹350cr for S15, and then coming back to between ₹100cr-150cr for the entire 19th season.
For Bigg Boss Season 20, which premieres on Sunday, September 6, he is reportedly earning a whopping ₹120cr!
Show update
Meanwhile, Season 20 tentative contestants list is out
As Bigg Boss gears up for its 20th season, reports suggest a star-studded lineup of tentative contestants.
Names like Mouni Roy, Faisal Khan, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Mr. Faisu, and Nia Sharma, among others, have come up.
The show will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and later on Colors TV at 10:30pm.
This season's theme is Tathas-two.