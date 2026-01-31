Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' to re-release on February 27

The iconic Bollywood film, Tere Naam (2003), starring Salman Khan , will be re-released in PVR Inox theaters on February 27. The announcement was made by PVR Cinemas on January 30 and has been met with excitement from Khan's fans. Over the years, Tere Naam has gained a cult following due to its unique subject matter, memorable songs, and Khan's performance and hairstyle.

Film resurgence 'Tere Naam' re-release demand has been growing recently The demand for Tere Naam's re-release has been further fueled by the success of similar romance dramas like Kabir Singh (2019), Animal (2023), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025), and Tere Ishk Mein (2025). The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, also features Ravi Kishan, Bhumika Chawla, and Sachin Khedekar.

Film prospects Experts weigh in on potential of 'Tere Naam's re-release Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, trade experts and exhibitors earlier weighed in on the potential of Tere Naam's re-release. Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, "If the film were released in the present day or had been released even a few years ago, people would have gone crazy." Trade analyst Atul Mohan added that audiences who enjoyed Kabir Singh and Animal would likely love Tere Naam.

