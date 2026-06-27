'SVC63': Salman Khan to be seen in multiple looks
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to don multiple avatars in his upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63. The announcement was made by producer Dil Raju during his appearance on the Raw Talks With VK podcast. He also revealed that the Vamshi Paidipally directorial will be wrapped up by October. "It's a massive film... We are expecting a big blockbuster," he said.
Film details
Nayanthara to play the female lead
Raju further revealed that Khan is having a great time on set and will be seen in different looks. "Salman is enjoying on the sets, he will have different looks. The film will have lots of heroism and wow factor," he said. The film also stars Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her return to Hindi cinema after her successful debut in Jawan.
Production details
Everything to know about 'SVC63'
SVC63 is a landmark collaboration between Khan, Paidipally, and Raju. The film is being produced under Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. It was announced earlier this year and is being made as a big commercial action entertainer. The principal photography has been taking place across multiple schedules, and the release is set for Eid 2027. It will mark Paidipally's Bollywood debut. The director is known for films like Maharshi, Oopiri, and Varisu.