Salman Khan casually got injections while eating biryani: Producer
What's the story
Producer Shailendra Singh recently shared a fascinating story about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Speaking on the Cyrus Says podcast with Cyrus Broacha, he recalled an incident where Khan was casually getting a hair treatment while eating biryani at his Galaxy Apartments home. The incident took place during one of their regular Monday night get-togethers years ago.
Unexpected encounter
'He likes to eat while looking in the mirror'
Singh remembered how Khan used to eat while looking at a mirror.
"He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror."
"There's a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you're sitting next to him, but you're actually talking through the mirror," he said.
Shocking sight
A man walked in and started injecting Khan's scalp
Things took an unexpected turn when a man walked in with medical equipment and started injecting Khan's scalp without breaking their conversation.
"He's sitting there eating biryani, you know Salman, he enjoys his food, especially after a few drinks. Suddenly, this strange-looking guy walks in, puts on gloves, takes out a needle and starts injecting his scalp."
"I'm watching all of this in the mirror and thinking, 'What the f*** is going on here?'"
Actor's reply
'There's a price to pay to be a star, bro'
When Singh asked Khan what was happening, he simply replied, "There's a price to pay to be a star, bro."
"He kept eating while the treatment continued," Singh recounted.
Later, he found out that Khan was undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a hair restoration treatment that uses plasma from the patient's own blood.
PRP therapy
What is PRP therapy?
PRP therapy is a regenerative treatment that uses a person's own blood to promote healing and tissue repair.
A small amount of blood is drawn and processed in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets.
The platelet-rich plasma is injected into the scalp, where growth factors released by the platelets are believed to stimulate hair follicles, improve hair density, and encourage regrowth.
Producer's view
'I think everyone does it now'
Singh later said, "At that time, I didn't know what it was. I think everyone does it now, Hrithik does it, everybody does it. As you grow older and your hair starts thinning, you have to do these things."
This hair treatment helps celebrities control hair thinning.